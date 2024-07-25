SMArtX Advisory Solutions Continues Talent Expansion With Brian Watkins, EVP, Head of Client Success

Key addition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to attracting top talent & accelerating its growth trajectory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisorTech—SMArtX Advisory Solutions, an innovator in managed accounts technology, announced today the strategic appointment of Brian Watkins as Executive Vice President (EVP), Head of Client Success. This move underscores SMArtX’s unwavering commitment to attracting exceptional talent that fuels its innovation engine and propels its remarkable growth trajectory.





Watkins’ arrival marks a significant milestone in SMArtX’s talent expansion strategy.

“Our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation positions SMArtX as a magnet for top talent within the wealth management sector,” said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX. “By attracting industry veterans like Watkins, we’re strengthening our ability to develop best-in-class managed account solutions. This focus on the future ensures SMArtX remains at the forefront of the industry, providing unmatched value to our clients.”

Reporting directly to Pincus, Watkins will spearhead all client success functions, including implementations, support, and servicing. His extensive experience and proven leadership skills will be instrumental in scaling SMArtX’s client success infrastructure and ensuring seamless service delivery.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the SMArtX executive team and excited about the opportunity to join a fintech company providing such innovative managed account solutions,” said Watkins. “The chance to work with a talented team committed to building a state-of-the-art managed account platform is truly remarkable. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help SMArtX grow and ensure we continue to deliver solutions that elevate our clients’ success.”

Watkins brings an extensive background to SMArtX, having served as Senior Director, Head of Relationship Management at DriveWealth and Senior Relationship Manager at Fiserv (formerly CheckFree APL). He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a seasoned leader with a proven track record of success in the fintech industry.

