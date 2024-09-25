SmartStream unveils next-generation data intelligence capabilities to its Air platform

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream, the provider of financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions, announces the launch of version 9 of its Air offering. Following years of extensive research and development, the new release is committed to transform how businesses manage data across the front-to-back office, positioning Air as a leading Data Automation and Intelligence Platform.





Version 9 introduces two powerful modules: Air Data and Air Cash, both with AI and machine learning capabilities. These advancements redefine the way data is ingested and processed. The Air Data module automates time-intensive tasks such as cross-checking between different systems, pre-settlement error detection, and comparing trade records. It also enhances internal data quality by identifying inconsistencies in static or reference data. Meanwhile, the Air Cash module is designed to handle a wide range of cash reconciliations data, from simple to highly complex cases, with unparalleled speed and ease.

Andreas Burner, Chief Technology Officer, SmartStream, states: “Today, companies are overwhelmed by large amounts of complex or unstructured data, which often impedes their ability to gain critical operational and commercial insights. Version 9 transforms data into a strategic asset, enabling customers to enrich their data with greater ease. Through observational learning, it offers intelligent suggestions of how best to gain valuable insights from data – significantly boosting competitiveness. The introduction of low-code / no code environment makes it easy to deploy, operate and scale.”

Air ensures firms operate within a highly secure environment, supporting DORA and PCI compliance. Built on the latest SaaS technology, version 9 is globally available, highly scalable to handle fluctuating data volumes, making it a fast, cost-effective platform for today’s dynamic markets. SmartStream continues to invest in and support existing customer deployments, whilst the latest release of Air enhances its comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services.

About SmartStream

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

