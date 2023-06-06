SmartStream Launches Latest Solution for Onboarding Cash Balances Faster With AI-Enabled Technology

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces the latest version of SmartStream Air – with new AI functionality to onboard cash balances faster and more accurately, whilst further improving cash reconciliations. A new development team was set up to research and provide the new functionality in partnership with clients.

If cash balances and/or positions are not managed correctly they will eventually lead to errors, financial losses, and even regulatory penalties. The key USP for SmartStream Air version 8 is for quick and easy onboarding of cash balances. The latest solution will continue to leverage its AI-enabled technology and exception management capabilities to provide users with the confidence to manage cash balances instantly. It is a great addition for existing clients, whilst providing a competitive advantage by outperforming slow, expensive, and ineffective systems.

Jethro MacDonald, Head of Product Management – AI and Machine Learning at SmartStream, states: “To ensure we had the right upgrade, we hired a team of UX researchers to make sure we are delivering what the market is currently demanding. Having tested it with a few clients, the results have shown that the solution empowers them to be confident in their decision-making, in addition to providing an end-to-end solution, with a quick implementation time. This enhanced version is a powerful addition to our SmartStream Air solution – providing AI-enabled technology in the cloud”.

Ends

About SmartStream

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded – which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients – including the world’s top 100 banks, rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.

www.smartstream-stp.com

Contacts

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications



Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718



Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies



Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630



Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com