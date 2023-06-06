<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SmartStream Launches Latest Solution for Onboarding Cash Balances Faster With AI-Enabled Technology
Business Wire

SmartStream Launches Latest Solution for Onboarding Cash Balances Faster With AI-Enabled Technology

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces the latest version of SmartStream Air – with new AI functionality to onboard cash balances faster and more accurately, whilst further improving cash reconciliations. A new development team was set up to research and provide the new functionality in partnership with clients.

If cash balances and/or positions are not managed correctly they will eventually lead to errors, financial losses, and even regulatory penalties. The key USP for SmartStream Air version 8 is for quick and easy onboarding of cash balances. The latest solution will continue to leverage its AI-enabled technology and exception management capabilities to provide users with the confidence to manage cash balances instantly. It is a great addition for existing clients, whilst providing a competitive advantage by outperforming slow, expensive, and ineffective systems.

Jethro MacDonald, Head of Product Management – AI and Machine Learning at SmartStream, states: “To ensure we had the right upgrade, we hired a team of UX researchers to make sure we are delivering what the market is currently demanding. Having tested it with a few clients, the results have shown that the solution empowers them to be confident in their decision-making, in addition to providing an end-to-end solution, with a quick implementation time. This enhanced version is a powerful addition to our SmartStream Air solution – providing AI-enabled technology in the cloud”.

Ends

About SmartStream

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded – which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients – including the world’s top 100 banks, rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.

www.smartstream-stp.com

Contacts

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com

Articoli correlati

SecuriCentrix Selects Stellar Cyber to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Offerings Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Market leading Open XDR Platform delivers full attack surface coverage while leveraging existing investmentsDUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of...
Continua a leggere

Intelsat To Deliver 2Ku Connectivity Upgrade to Japan Airlines

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of Inflight Connectivity...
Continua a leggere

ShipEngine adds 24 carriers to UK platform as it continues to bolster European growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
ShipEngine continues to build momentum one year after its launch into the UK marketLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipEngine, a leading multi-channel, multi-carrier...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Apple M2 Ultra

M2 Ultra, il System on a Chip più potente mai realizzato da Apple

Apple