SmartSoda® Expands Distribution Reach Through Partnership with Consolidated Services Group, LLC

“Our partnership with Consolidated Services Group allows us to immediately grow our sales and servicing network while providing Consolidated Services Group with a healthy hydration solution to offer their customers through the SmartSoda all-in-one JuLi™, dispensing system,” explained SmartSoda CEO, Lior Shafir. The JuLi delivers twenty-nine flavors, sparkling or still alkaline water and offers cold brew coffee, iced tea and lemonade. Every JuLi uses recyclable bibs to deliver multiple flavors and varieties, ultimately reducing the need for cans and bottles. And with every JuLi purchased SmartSoda will provide clients with a set of reusable tumblers.

“The ease of incorporating JuLi into any Foodservice and Office Refreshment setting with its built-in IoT technology provides Consolidated Services Group the ability to seamlessly offer SmartSoda’s highly differentiated solutions to the market,” said Shafir.

“Delivering to our customers the most sophisticated, on-trend hydration products and dispensing system on the market is an honor and absolutely in keeping with our position as the industry’s leading beverage marketer,” said John Salterio, CEO of Consolidated Services Group.

“It was an easy decision to represent the SmartSoda JuLi dispensing solution based on how easy it is for operators to implement a solution that delivers the highest quality wellness beverages in the industry,” said John Fitzgerald, Vice President at Consolidated Services Group. “We firmly believe SmartSoda can and will outperform the competition in terms of operator ROI, unit sales, product variety, as well as client and consumer satisfaction. I could not be more excited for our team to take this great company into the market,” said Salterio.

About SmartSoda

SmartSoda is a revolutionary wellness beverage platform featuring clean, functional ingredients. Crafted with alkaline water serving up 29 flavors, and offering dispensing options to the food service industry, c-stores, and workplaces. Presently, the company is Pre-IPO. SmartSoda has offices in the UK and Canada and is positioned for massive expansion — both globally and locally. SmartSoda works with fortune 500 companies, corporate offices, C-stores, micro markets and restaurants. Their products are available through the largest foodservice companies and distributors.

