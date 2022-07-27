SmartSky Networks Announces Nationwide Coverage

Enterprise-grade aviation connectivity service sets new bar for performance

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartSky Networks next generation mobile broadband network is live nationwide. With hundreds of sites deployed, SmartSky’s network density far exceeds competing ATG networks to enable consistent superior performance for business aviation across the continental United States.





“This is a momentous achievement,” said SmartSky CEO Dave Helfgott. “ Our service brings a new level of connectivity and capability to the business aviation industry that transcends any solution previously available, particularly in the ATG sector.”

Utilizing the unlicensed 2.4GHz spectrum band, SmartSky’s network employs patented know-how that combines advanced 4G and 5G technologies to optimize scalability, transmission range, and power to and from the aircraft even in the high-interference environments over congested cities.

Adds SmartSky President Ryan Stone, “ As we complete entry-into-service, our initial customers are flying and using the service to send data off the aircraft as easily as they stream it on. In concert, our world-class engineering team is using our software-defined network infrastructure to continuously fine tune for optimal performance and coverage.”

SmartSky’s enhanced air-to-ground network enables aircraft to use 60 MHz of unlicensed spectrum for consistent, responsive data flow to and from the aircraft for passengers, flight crews, and aircraft operations. Designed with input from aviation industry partners, SmartSky’s antennas and on-board radio are lightweight and easy to install.

With STCs complete for many popular business aviation aircraft, SmartSky’s partners are installing the Company’s innovative hardware on individual and fleet aircraft. Additional STCs for more aircraft types are nearing completion with the FAA. Customers have their choice of service plans with monthly data allowance levels from 5GB to unlimited and discounts for pre–payment and multi-year commitments.

About SmartSky



SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

