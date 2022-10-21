SmartSkin Adds Global Pharma Veteran Martin VanTrieste to Board of Directors

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onshoring pharmaceutical manufacturing has become a priority in the United States and is even backed by a $2 billion federal investment. Manufacturing capacity, according to a recent report, is readily available.

SmartSkin Technologies announced Martin VanTrieste has joined its Board of Directors to offer his unique insights on how to maximize pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and the executive-level considerations that go into those decisions.

An accomplished entrepreneur, board governance expert, executive coach, and biopharmaceutical executive, Van Trieste is highly respected around the world for his accomplishments and ability to effect change quickly. He held various positions in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years and founded CivicaRX in retirement. He now serves as President Emeritus. VanTrieste’s comprehensive knowledge and experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality systems, and government regulations will add insights to SmartSkin’s expansion plans.

“Martin is well-known in the pharmaceutical industry. His experience with quality, operations, and leadership will provide us with the insights we’re looking for to accelerate our growth. We were first introduced to him by SCHOTT and I was impressed with how he looks at what’s possible and how to quickly build a plan and take action,” said SmartSkin CEO, Evan Justason. “We are excited to have him join our board. He has already provided invaluable insight on how we can position SmartSkin and made some important introductions.”

“The pharmaceutical industry is ripe for change. SmartSkin’s technology is helping manufacturers increase production, improve quality, and reduce waste. I believe their expertise and hardware/software solutions are the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, and I want to help make that possible,” said VanTrieste.

SmartSkin is recognized by leading pharmaceutical brands as an innovator. Its technology helps the industry adapt faster and improve production quality by providing timely data from the container’s perspective inside the production process, from the washer to warehousing. This previously unavailable information is enabling data-driven decisions, improving efficiency, lowering costs, and reducing waste.

The SmartSkin team also attended the 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Palm Springs to discuss technology enhancements relating to manufacturing and quality assurance and showcase their latest product innovations with PDA members.

SmartSkin Technologies, Inc. is based in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. The company’s patented Quantifeel™ solutions fuse innovative sensors, deep analytics and artificial intelligence to provide global manufacturers with actionable data on the forces their containers experience during the filling and packaging process. By identifying previously undetectable adverse or abnormal operating conditions, workers are able to better control the process, preventing product defects and costly downtime. SmartSkin’s technology is in use around the world and has earned a reputation as a world leader in IIoT productivity solutions across multiple industries. SmartSkin was honored with the “Best Manufacturing Innovation” at the 2020 PharmaPack Awards in Paris. Learn more at smartskintech.com.

