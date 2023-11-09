Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on...
Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on December 7, 2023

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended October 31, 2023, after the close of U.S. financial markets on December 7, 2023. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.


A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 (outside of the U.S.).

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise work management platform. The foundation for managing projects, programs, and processes for millions of global customers, Smartsheet empowers everyone to work better, at scale. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

