Smartsheet to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on September 5, 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 31, 2024, after the close of U.S. financial markets on September 5, 2024. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.





A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 (outside of the U.S.).

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including approximately 85% of the 2023 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Aaron Turner



investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Henderson



pr@smartsheet.com