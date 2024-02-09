Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results...
Business Wire

Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 14, 2024

di Business Wire

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended January 31, 2024, after the close of U.S. financial markets on March 14, 2024. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.


A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (609) 800-9909 or (800) 770-2030 (outside of the U.S.).

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including approximately 85% of the 2023 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

Articoli correlati

Affirm Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today...
Continua a leggere

Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform for Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earns top marks for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and valueSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital...
Continua a leggere

Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform for Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earns top marks for culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and valueSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php