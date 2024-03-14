Smartsheet Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Surpassed $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue in the fourth quarter

Fourth quarter total revenue grew 21% year over year to $256.9 million

Fourth quarter operating cash flow of $59.7 million and free cash flow of $56.3 million

Ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $628.8 million

“Strong demand from our enterprise customers helped us achieve the major milestone of $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue in Q4,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Looking forward, we’re setting the foundation for the next era of profitable growth with proven, more efficient go-to-market motions paired with enterprise-grade product innovation informed by decades of data, work patterns, and customer use cases.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $256.9 million, an increase of 21% year over year. Subscription revenue was $244.0 million, an increase of 23% year over year. Professional services revenue was $12.9 million, a decrease of 4% year over year.

Total revenue was $256.9 million, an increase of 21% year over year. Subscription revenue was $244.0 million, an increase of 23% year over year. Professional services revenue was $12.9 million, a decrease of 4% year over year. Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(16.6) million, or (6)% of total revenue, compared to $(44.4) million, or (21)% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $39.6 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to $7.5 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $(16.6) million, or (6)% of total revenue, compared to $(44.4) million, or (21)% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $39.6 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to $7.5 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $(9.0) million, compared to $(42.7) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.07), compared to $(0.33) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $47.1 million, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.35 and $0.34, respectively, compared to $0.08 and $0.07, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(9.0) million, compared to $(42.7) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.07), compared to $(0.33) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $47.1 million, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.35 and $0.34, respectively, compared to $0.08 and $0.07, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was $59.7 million, compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $56.3 million, or 22% of total revenue, compared to $16.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $958.3 million, an increase of 25% year over year. Subscription revenue was $904.0 million, an increase of 27% year over year. Professional services revenue was $54.3 million.

Total revenue was $958.3 million, an increase of 25% year over year. Subscription revenue was $904.0 million, an increase of 27% year over year. Professional services revenue was $54.3 million. Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(120.3) million, or (13)% of total revenue, compared to $(221.6) million, or (29)% of total revenue, in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $100.9 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(36.0) million, or (5)% of total revenue, in fiscal 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $(120.3) million, or (13)% of total revenue, compared to $(221.6) million, or (29)% of total revenue, in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $100.9 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(36.0) million, or (5)% of total revenue, in fiscal 2023. Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $(104.6) million, compared to $(215.6) million in fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.78), compared to $(1.66) in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $116.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(29.2) million in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.87 and $0.85, respectively, compared non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $(0.22) in fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(104.6) million, compared to $(215.6) million in fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.78), compared to $(1.66) in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $116.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(29.2) million in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.87 and $0.85, respectively, compared non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $(0.22) in fiscal 2023. Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was $157.9 million, compared to $23.6 million in fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $144.5 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million or 1% of revenue in fiscal 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Operational Highlights

Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) was $1.031 billion, an increase of 21% year over year

Calculated billings were $1.069 billion, an increase of 20% year over year

Average ARR per domain-based customer was $9,672, an increase of 15% year over year

Dollar-based net retention rate was 116%

Number of all customers with ARR of $100,000 or more was 1,904, an increase of 28% year over year

Number of all customers with ARR of $50,000 or more was 3,924, an increase of 22% year over year

Number of all customers with ARR of $5,000 or more was 19,818, an increase of 10% year over year

Fiscal Year 2024 Business Highlights

The section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled “Definitions of Key Business Metrics” contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $257 million to $259 million, representing year-over-year growth of 17% to 18%

Non-GAAP operating income of $32 million to $34 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.26 to $0.27, assuming diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 141.0 million

For the full fiscal year 2025, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $1,113 million to $1,118 million, representing year-over-year growth of 16% to 17%

Non-GAAP operating income of $135 million to $145 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $1.06 to $1.13, assuming diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 142.2 million

ARR year-over-year growth of 14%

Free cash flow of $200 million

We have not reconciled free cash flow or diluted weighted-average shares outstanding guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the related reconciling items. For those reasons, we are also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Accordingly, a reconciliation for free cash flow and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s outlook for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2024 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, and Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers; our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform; our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model; our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions; and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, lease restructuring costs, and litigation expenses and settlements related to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating income (loss).

We define basic non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares outstanding (“WASO”). We define diluted non-GAAP net income per share as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted WASO. Diluted WASO includes the impact of potentially dilutive securities, which include stock options, restricted share units, performance share units, and shares subject to our 2018 employee stock purchase plan. If there is a non-GAAP net loss, basic and diluted loss per share are the same number as all potentially dilutive securities would have an antidilutive impact. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software) and principal payments on finance lease obligations. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Key Business Metrics

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, management re-evaluated its key business metrics and as a result annualized contract value (“ACV”) will now be referred to as annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”). We believe the change will result in key business metrics that more closely align with our industry peers and with how management views growth in the business and evaluates financial performance. The change from ACV to ARR did not have a material impact to our key business metrics in the current or any prior reporting period. The definition and calculation of the key business metrics discussed below may differ from other similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Annualized recurring revenue

We define annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, as the annualized recurring value of all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. We exclude the value of non-recurring revenue streams, such as our professional services revenue, that are recognized at a point in time. We use ARR as one of our operating measures to assess the strength of the Company’s subscription services. ARR is a performance metric and should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue, and is not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items. Both multi-year contracts and contracts with terms less than one year are annualized by dividing the total committed contract value by the number of months in the subscription term and then multiplying by twelve. Annualizing contracts with terms less than one year results in amounts being included in our ARR calculation that are in excess of the total contract value for those contracts at the end of the reporting period. The value of subscription contracts that are sold through third-party resellers, wherein we do not have visibility into the pricing provided, is based on the list price. ARR growth is calculated by dividing the ARR as of a period end by the ARR for the corresponding period end of the prior fiscal year.

Average ARR per domain-based customer

We use average ARR per domain-based customer to measure customer commitment to our platform and sales force productivity. We define average ARR per domain-based customer as total outstanding ARR for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end (“Prior Period ARR”). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”). Current Period ARR includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ARR obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

The dollar-based net retention rate is used by us to evaluate the long-term value of our customer relationships and is driven by our ability to retain and expand the subscription revenue generated from our existing customers.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including 85% of the 2023 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Subscription $ 244,038 $ 198,856 $ 904,031 $ 713,735 Professional services 12,911 13,481 54,307 53,180 Total revenue 256,949 212,337 958,338 766,915 Cost of revenue Subscription 33,649 32,230 134,658 114,384 Professional services 12,842 12,483 51,790 50,901 Total cost of revenue 46,491 44,713 186,448 165,285 Gross profit 210,458 167,624 771,890 601,630 Operating expenses Research and development 61,266 58,376 234,071 215,205 Sales and marketing 127,891 119,728 510,576 479,250 General and administrative 37,871 33,938 147,525 128,811 Total operating expenses 227,028 212,042 892,172 823,266 Loss from operations (16,570 ) (44,418 ) (120,282 ) (221,636 ) Interest income 7,601 3,729 25,641 7,742 Other income (expense), net (120 ) (285 ) (1,501 ) 1,104 Loss before income tax provision (benefit) (9,089 ) (40,974 ) (96,142 ) (212,790 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (113 ) 1,758 8,489 2,849 Net loss $ (8,976 ) $ (42,732 ) $ (104,631 ) $ (215,639 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 136,389 131,435 134,507 130,071

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations was as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of subscription revenue $ 3,089 $ 3,271 $ 13,069 $ 11,248 Cost of professional services revenue 1,867 1,735 7,469 6,404 Research and development 19,078 17,259 71,341 62,165 Sales and marketing 18,040 17,704 73,545 63,224 General and administrative 10,683 9,128 40,782 33,514 Total share-based compensation expense $ 52,757 $ 49,097 $ 206,206 $ 176,555

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) January 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,094 $ 223,156 Short-term investments 346,701 233,225 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,560 and $6,285, respectively 238,708 198,643 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,366 55,063 Total current assets 931,869 710,087 Restricted cash 19 197 Deferred commissions 148,867 121,785 Property and equipment, net 42,362 39,395 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,480 54,278 Intangible assets, net 27,960 39,069 Goodwill 141,477 142,415 Other long-term assets 5,445 2,983 Total assets $ 1,337,479 $ 1,110,209 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,937 $ 2,125 Accrued compensation and related benefits 77,453 68,347 Other accrued liabilities 30,534 27,437 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,040 19,220 Finance lease liabilities, current 216 — Deferred revenue 568,670 457,534 Total current liabilities 695,850 574,663 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 33,100 47,564 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 455 — Deferred revenue, non-current 1,785 2,195 Other long-term liabilities 434 129 Total liabilities 731,624 624,551 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023 — — Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 136,884,011 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 131,845,028 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 — — Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,468,805 1,243,730 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (146 ) 101 Accumulated deficit (862,804 ) (758,173 ) Total shareholders’ equity 605,855 485,658 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,337,479 $ 1,110,209

