Smartsheet Celebrates a Decade of Learning, Sharing and Success

Smartsheet announces its 2025 Champion Class and celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 100,000 person Community

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet, the AI-enhanced enterprise-grade work management platform, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Smartsheet Community, a group of users and experts who help fuel Smartsheet’s product innovation.

“The Smartsheet Community is more than just a platform; it is a testament to the enthusiasm and commitment customers have for Smartsheet,” said Praerit Garg, President of Product and Innovation, Smartsheet. “Our users' passion has fostered a space where ideas flourish, challenges are overcome and successes are applauded. Community members’ active participation and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping Smartsheet into the dynamic and innovative platform it is today.”

The online Community comprises more than 100,000 members worldwide, who join together to share best practices and improve how their organizations’ work. In the last year alone, the Community has grown by nearly 40%, spans 190 countries and is active in seven languages.

A Decade of Experience and Innovation

Since its start, the Smartsheet Community has been a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to empowering users with the tools and knowledge they need to excel when designing and deploying Collaborative Work Management technology. This milestone comes shortly after Smartsheet unveiled the next generation of its enterprise work management platform, announced a partnership with AWS to accelerate users’ decision-making through its connector for Amazon Q Business, and was named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management.

“Being part of the Smartsheet Community over the past 10 years has been transformative, motivating me to pursue certifications and optimize my use of Smartsheet’s tools to streamline workflows, automate tasks for myself and my team, and deploy dashboards that give my leaders real-time visibility into the work I’m driving,” said Shaffi Mithwani, Director, Super First Forwarders Limited, a Community member since the program’s inception. “The support and collaboration within this community have been invaluable in my professional growth and success.”

Customer-Driven Innovation

At Smartsheet, customers and partners inspire the company’s roadmap and plans. From integrating AI-driven features to enhancing collaboration tools, customer feedback has guided some of Smartsheet's most significant advancements, including the collaborative work management market’s first-ever Collections in Workspaces, developed to meet the growing customer demand to share select materials across workstreams.

“Smartsheet truly values the voices of their Community," said Deanna Vandermeer, Curriculum Financial Analyst & Administrative Liaison, Mesa County Valley School District 51. "As a Community member for over seven years, I've had the remarkable opportunity to influence product development through my feedback and ideas. Witnessing the Smartsheet team actively listen and implement changes has made the product more intuitive and powerful for all users.”

Celebrating the Champions

In addition to the Community’s 10-year anniversary, Smartsheet is also celebrating the fourth class of its Community Champions, a group of individuals who exemplify the spirit of Smartsheet. These Champions have demonstrated outstanding product expertise and a willingness to share best practices and support others. Their contributions have helped countless users better use Smartsheet within their companies, creating more efficient ways of collaborating and delivering business results.

This year’s 2025 Community Champions represent users from Australia, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

Michelle Choate

Rich Coles

Will Duplex

John Foster

Aravind Gnanapandithan

Joe Goetschel

Sam Harwart

Karen Hunt

Thinh Huynh

David Kazatsky

Mark Krebs

Louis Leir

Matt Lynn

Leroy Noriega

Chris Palmer

Mark Poole

Phil Robbins

Kerry St. Thomas

Nicholas Stafford

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Smartsheet Community, we are reminded of the incredible journey we've shared with our users,” said Min Wang, VP of Digital Marketing, Smartsheet. “Their passion, dedication and feedback have been instrumental in shaping Smartsheet into the innovative platform it is today. Our Community's unwavering support and commitment inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in work management. We look forward to many more years of collaboration, growth and success."

Looking Ahead

As Smartsheet commemorates this milestone, it remains committed to fostering a community that thrives on collaboration, innovation and mutual support. To join the Community for the next decade of growth, learning and success, Smartsheet users can sign up here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including over 85% of the 2024 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Lisa Henthorn

pr@smartsheet.com