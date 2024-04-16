Smartsheet Appoints Jo Deal as Chief People Officer

Deal joins the senior leadership team as an experienced people leader to support the growth and development of the company’s global workforce

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, today announced the appointment of Jo Deal as Chief People Officer. Deal will be responsible for leading the company’s people & culture team and evolving its people strategies to support the company in its post–$1 billion annualized recurring revenue growth phase.





“We’re pleased to welcome Jo to Smartsheet. Her experience scaling global teams to drive business results will be invaluable in our next phase of growth,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “I’m confident that Jo’s leadership will enhance our performance, empowering our global team to work better together and deliver for our customers and partners.”

Deal is an experienced HR executive with over 20 years of expertise aligning talent strategies to business performance at global technology companies, including GoTo, formerly known as LogMeIn; Citrix; and Informatica. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer for GoTo, where she was responsible for all aspects of human resources and led the company’s people and culture strategy through significant business milestones.

“Smartsheet has an incredible opportunity to extend its leadership position in the enterprise work management market,” said Deal. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the team through this next phase of growth and global expansion. With talented employees around the world, we are well positioned to pursue the Smartsheet mission of empowering anyone to drive meaningful change.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including approximately 85% of the 2023 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

