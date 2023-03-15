Smartsheet Announces New Board Leadership

Mike Gregoire takes on leadership role as new board chair

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced that the Executive Committee of its Board of Directors has appointed Smartsheet director Mike Gregoire as board chair. Effective March 9, 2023, Gregoire succeeds Geoffrey Barker, who has served as board chair since 2017 and will remain a member of the board.

“I feel privileged to take on this expanded leadership role on Smartsheet’s board. Smartsheet is cementing its global leadership in the collaborative work management space, and I look forward to working with the company and the board to grow Smartsheet’s enterprise investments for durable, long-term growth,” said Gregoire.

“Mike has been a valuable member of the Smartsheet board since late 2019,” said Mark Mader, Smartsheet CEO. “His expertise in operating technology companies at scale aligns very well with our next phase of growth. In sharing experiences ranging from distribution and corporate development to customer enablement and governance, Mike has helped us develop better strategies and stronger outcomes for Smartsheet stakeholders. I look forward to working even more closely with Mike as our new board chair.”

“We appreciate and thank Geof for his leadership as Smartsheet board chair. His commitment to governance and execution during the company’s transition from private to public entity, and in the years that followed, strengthened our ability to deliver value to customers and shareholders,” continued Mader.

Gregoire’s leadership appointment comes during a period of continued success for Smartsheet, with recent recognitions from G2 and Fast Company for customer satisfaction and enterprise platform innovation.

With a career spanning more than 25 years in software and technology, Gregoire is widely recognized as a strategic thinker in the industry. He is a founding partner at Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm founded in January 2019. Prior to that, he served as CEO of CA technologies. Gregoire has been the chair of the World Economic Forum’s IT Governors Steering Committee, and a member of the Business Roundtable’s Information and Technology Committee. He currently serves on the Executive Council of TechNet, an organization of CEOs that represents the technology industry in policy issues critical to American innovation and economic competitiveness. He also serves on the board of the Women’s Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating leaders by ensuring all girls access to sports, as well as the board of AMD, a multinational semiconductor company.

