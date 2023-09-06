Smartria Unveils Innovative Cybersecurity Focus Solution, Pioneering Compliance Readiness Ahead of SEC’s New Cybersecurity Rule

Through a strategic partnership with CyberSecureRIA, Smartria enables advisors to add necessary cybersecurity capabilities to their comprehensive compliance solution.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Compliance–SmartriaⓇ, a trailblazer in compliance management solutions for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), hybrid RIAs and RIA compliance consultants, is proud to announce the launch of its new solution, Cybersecurity Focus, which is purpose built to mirror the SEC’s proposed new Cybersecurity Rule.





With the impending release of the new SEC rule in October of 2023, and as 9 states have already rolled out their own cybersecurity regulations, Smartria’s Cybersecurity Focus is poised to revolutionize the landscape of cybersecurity compliance for RIAs.

“We developed Cybersecurity Focus to align seamlessly with forthcoming regulations,” said Mac Bartine, CEO of Smartria. “Our ultimate goal is to empower our clients with a truly comprehensive cybersecurity solution that not only protects their clients, but also their own firms. We aim to provide our client firms peace of mind by enabling them to effortlessly prove compliance with this vital yet complex new rule, which is currently creating uncertainty and concern within our industry.”

Unlike other cybersecurity offerings, Cybersecurity Focus has placed careful attention on matching the full demands of the SEC’s rule as it’s been proposed, delving deep into its intricate requirements and their underlying intent. The robust solution packages an array of pivotal components together, including:

Cybersecurity Policies and Procedures Templates : Pre-designed templates meticulously aligned with regulatory standards, ensuring a solid foundation for compliant operations.

: Pre-designed templates meticulously aligned with regulatory standards, ensuring a solid foundation for compliant operations. Associated Compliance Workflows : Streamlined workflows that facilitate adherence to cybersecurity policies and procedures, minimizing administrative overhead.

: Streamlined workflows that facilitate adherence to cybersecurity policies and procedures, minimizing administrative overhead. Cybersecurity Training and Phishing Tests : Interactive training modules and real-world simulation tests, bolstered by compliance documentation to fortify staff readiness.

: Interactive training modules and real-world simulation tests, bolstered by compliance documentation to fortify staff readiness. Vendor Due Diligence : A systematic approach to evaluating and monitoring third-party vendors to safeguard sensitive data.

: A systematic approach to evaluating and monitoring third-party vendors to safeguard sensitive data. Employee Access to Data and Incident Reporting and Tracking : Tools to manage employee access, bolster incident reporting mechanisms, and facilitate swift responses to potential threats.

: Tools to manage employee access, bolster incident reporting mechanisms, and facilitate swift responses to potential threats. IT, Device, and Cloud Surveillance and Reporting: Comprehensive surveillance of IT infrastructure, devices, and cloud systems, delivered by CybersecurRIA to be reportable within Smartria.

“Securing sensitive information and maintaining cybersecurity has never been more critical in today’s fast-evolving landscape,” said Jonathan Addington, President of CyberSecureRIA. “We founded CyberSecureRIA to secure and support RIAs, and we’re thrilled to partner with Smartria to help enhance cybersecurity and compliance protection for more advisors and their clients.”

Smartria’s commitment to addressing the core tenets of compliance for RIAs extends beyond Cybersecurity Focus. The company’s visionary approach seeks to furnish RIAs and hybrid RIAs with comprehensive solutions that span the entirety of compliance management, with cybersecurity compliance as a much-needed new pivotal cornerstone to reducing risk for RIAs and their clients.

Cybersecurity Focus is available as a full package for $399/month, with individual components able to be purchased separately. Learn more about Smartria’s Cybersecurity Focus solution here.

About Smartria

Smartria is a leading compliance software platform for RIAs, hybrid RIAs and RIA networks. The firm’s software excels at making the complex and often frustrating world of regulatory compliance simple to manage and easy to understand. Smartria’s unique roles for compliance consultants and distributed management of large corporations make its solution able to handle any compliance problem for any sized company.

For more information on Smartria, please visit www.smart-ria.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

