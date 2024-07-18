SmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced it will release second quarter of financial year 2024 results and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7. Second Quarter 2024 financial results will be released before the market opens, and at 11:30 a.m. ET, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Daryl Stemm, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.





SmartRent Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024



Time: 11:30 a.m. ET



Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register here to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart communities solutions and smart operations solutions to the rental housing industry. SmartRent’s end-to-end ecosystem powers smarter living and working in rental housing by automating operations, protecting assets, reducing energy consumption and more. The company’s differentiators – purpose-built software and hardware, and end-to-end implementation and support – create an exceptional experience, with 15 of the top 20 multifamily operators and millions of users leveraging SMRT solutions daily. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

