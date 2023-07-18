<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023
Business Wire

SmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023

di Business Wire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation solutions for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results and host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8. Second quarter financial results will be released before the market opens and, at 12:30 p.m. ET, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.


SmartRent Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday August 8, 2023

Time:

12:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in:

To access the conference call via telephone, please register here to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

 

 

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brian Ruttenbur

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mobile: 480-371-2828

investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact
Amanda Chavez

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@smartrent.com

Articoli correlati

TESSCO Announces Closing of Merger Transaction

Business Wire Business Wire -
TESSCO Shareholders to Receive $9 Per Share in Cash in $160 Million AcquisitionHUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (“Tessco”...
Continua a leggere

OutSnapped’s New First-to-Market AI Photo Booth Turns Marketing Campaigns Into Immersive Branding Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSnapped, a NYC-based physical and digital photo booth company, announces the official launch of their new first-to-market...
Continua a leggere

Dubin Clark Completes Sale of Event Services Platform Curated Events to MRE Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubin Clark, a private equity firm focused on building niche market leaders in the lower middle...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TESSCO Announces Closing of Merger Transaction

Business Wire