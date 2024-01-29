Home Business Wire SmartRent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on March...
SmartRent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on March 5, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced it will release fourth quarter and financial year 2023 results and host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5. Fourth quarter and year- end 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens and, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Daryl Stemm, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

SmartRent Fourth Quarter and Financial 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register here to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brian Ruttenbur

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mobile: 480-371-2828

investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact
Amanda Chavez

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@smartrent.com

