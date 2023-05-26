<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SmartRent to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, is participating in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference located at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent, will be speaking as part of the “Opportunities in Multifamily Housing” panel discussion on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern).

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Annalise Lasater – VP, Investor Relations

Email: investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact
Amanda Chavez – Director, Corporate Communications

Email: media@smartrent.com

