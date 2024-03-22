Home Business Wire SmartRent Names Alison Dean to Board of Directors
Business Wire

SmartRent Names Alison Dean to Board of Directors

di Business Wire

Technology and financial veteran lends expertise to leading smart home provider

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#housingwireSmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), the leading provider of smart communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced the addition of Alison Dean, a renowned corporate technology and finance expert, and former iRobot CFO (NASDAQ: IRBT), to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. SmartRent retained Korn Ferry, a notable executive recruiting firm, to conduct the search to fill the company’s open board seat.


Dean has over three decades of experience in high tech overseeing corporate finance and financial planning, as well as information technology, supply chain operations, acquisitions and investor relations. During her 15 years at iRobot, seven of which she spent as CFO, Dean helped to grow revenue from $142 million to $1.4 billion. She also served as corporate controller at 3Com Corporation and held various financial roles at other tech companies. Dean currently sits on the board of directors for several well-known organizations spanning industries, including Yeti (NYSE: YETI) and Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG).

“We’re honored to welcome Alison to the SmartRent Board of Directors and Audit Committee,” said SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman. “Her experience, guidance and leadership will be invaluable to SmartRent’s continued effort to expand our industry reach and deliver smart home solutions, energy efficiencies, streamlined operations and cost savings to customers. Her technology acumen, expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our future direction, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will have as a board member.”

Dean has a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

SmartRent powers over 3,800 connected communities nationwide, with 720,000 smart homes and businesses and two million connected devices deployed. To learn more about SmartRent, visit smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

Contacts

Amanda Chavez – Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@smartrent.com 

Articoli correlati

The Largest Public Community College in Illinois, College of DuPage, Signs Multiyear Extension for the Use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces a three-year contract extension with College of DuPage, the largest public...
Continua a leggere

Photos of Nintendo’s PAX East Pokémon Activation in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center are Available on Business Wire’s Website

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--To celebrate the Pokémon video game series and the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, Nintendo showcased a...
Continua a leggere

SITE Technologies Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Expand on Record 2023 Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Technologies, the market leader in Asset Management & Data Analytics, today disclosed that the company has hired...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php