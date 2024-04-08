SmartRent Launches Alloy SmartHome Leak Sensor+

New sensor boasts superior battery longevity while increasing humidity resistance, leak detection, compatibility, reliability and performance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMRT #multifamily—SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), the leading provider of smart communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced the launch of its Alloy SmartHome Leak Sensor+. The purpose-built, multifamily-specific probe sensor has upgraded components to better align with SmartRent’s latest smart home products.





The sensor’s compatibility with SmartRent’s hubs, including the newly launched Hub+, enables end-to-end integration with the latest smart home advancements, providing a more dynamic and reliable user experience. With an improved resistance to humidity, the sensor performs in multiple climates to enhance detection capabilities and accuracy. Even with increased performance features, Leak Sensor+ will be offered at the same price point as previous sensor models.

“To date, SmartRent has saved more than 134,000 floors from potential damage with our leak detection technology. Leak Sensor+ is our latest device designed from the ground up to improve detection proficiency and accuracy while augmenting the greater smart home ecosystem,” said SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman. “Leak Sensor+ works alongside our Smart Operations Solutions to not only detect leaks, but to quickly generate and assign work orders to mitigate potential damage. Additionally, by aligning communication protocols with our latest products we’re simplifying installation, streamlining integration and enabling operators to expand their IoT networks easily and more cost effectively. Leak detection is the first line of defense against costly water damage, and proactive operators are deploying the latest detection technology to bolster their risk mitigation efforts.”

In addition to targeting traditional leak detection pain points and enhancing property protection, Leak Sensor+ also features an integrated battery designed to last for the life of the sensor. The inclusion of a new Z-Wave LR series chip helps to achieve battery life well beyond previous norms for leak detection products. Added benefits include an audible and visual LED alarm for clear detection, protection against environmental elements with an IP-64 rating and a new wall plate for simple installation.

The Leak Sensor+ will be on display at ISC West April 9-11, 2024 at stand 29107. For more information about SmartRent technologies and its enterprise platform, visit smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

Contacts

Amanda Chavez – Senior Director, Corporate Communications



media@smartrent.com