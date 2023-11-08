SmartRent Earns Coveted Spot on Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List

The Arizona-based enterprise joins the annual list recognizing innovative and rapidly growing companies in North America

SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT, "SmartRent" or "the Company"), the leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, announced today it has been named on Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500™ list. Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ is North America's leading technology awards program, ranking the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life science and energy technology companies.





SmartRent develops software and hardware that empowers rental housing operators, property managers and site teams to simplify operations, automate workflows, protect assets and drive revenue. The Company’s groundbreaking solutions have been instrumental in creating connected communities that prioritize efficiency and a seamless user experience, setting a new standard for modern living.

“SmartRent is honored to be recognized in Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ list,” said SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman. “Innovation and commitment to excellence have always been the driving forces behind SmartRent, and being recognized for our efforts to create positive change using proptech is a major accomplishment for us.”

Each year, Deloitte selects the ranking companies from hundreds of applications based on various factors. Winners of the Technology Fast 500™ awards for 2023 were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, a growth rate of 75% or higher and supporting documents for revenue and proprietary technology. These rankings include both public and private companies, with database research confirming the information conducted by Deloitte Services LP. Deloitte has published this list to recognize growth and innovation in multiple sectors for more than 29 years. SmartRent ranked 357 on the list.

“Celebrating this milestone encourages us to push the boundaries of innovation even further as we shape the future of smart living and redefine the possibilities of the connected world,” said Haldeman. “With this recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering smarter living and working to all, and driving sustainable advancements in the realm of smart home technologies.”

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

