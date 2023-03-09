<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SmartNICs Summit’s Second Year to Feature New Open Source Projects

Summit Highlights SONiC-DASH (Disaggregated APIs for SONiC Hosts) and OPI (Open Programmable Infrastructure)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#smartnicssummit–SmartNICs Summit announces its second annual event at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel on June 13-15. It focuses on the SONiC-DASH and OPI open source projects. SONiC-DASH speeds up cloud applications, while OPI offers a standard software interface for all SmartNICs or DPUs. The two projects make SmartNICs and DPUs easier to deploy, manage, and update.

The Summit still features major vendor keynotes, expert tables, and technology and market updates. It also offers sessions on architectures, development methods, and applications. And it has insightful panels on subjects such as choosing the right device and long-term trends. Designers will learn to develop high-performance solutions at low cost. An exhibit area showcases the latest products from industry leaders.

“SmartNICs and DPUs can avoid bottlenecks by offloading tasks from central processors. They also produce scalable systems, such as 5G networks that can expand as more subscribers sign up. And they can isolate services or security, making them easier to revise and upgrade,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. He noted that, “The event will educate designers and present the state-of-the-art. SONiC-DASH and OPI are key steps in making SmartNICs and DPUs accessible to more network, cloud, system, and computer designers.”

About the SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding SmartNIC/DPU market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of SmartNICs and DPUs in demanding enterprise network applications, as well as in clouds, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, storage, and embedded systems.

