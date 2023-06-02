SmartMetric to Embed Artificial Intelligence Into Its Biometric Credit Card

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#americanexpress–SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) While the company is close to releasing its advanced premium fingerprint biometric activated credit card the company’s engineers are now working on adding embedded AI into the card’s electronics.

Since SmartMetric designed its biometric credit card with a dual processor, it has provided the company with the ability to innovate way beyond the simple functions of a standard credit card. The payments processing chip is separate from the advanced cryptographic MCU that is also embedded in the SmartMetric card. This MCE is used for storing the card holder’s fingerprint and performing computing functions such as store and match of the user’s fingerprint on the card.

Adding embedded AI inside the electronics of the SmartMetric biometric credit card will provide a whole new world of application and real-time uses beyond doing a simple credit card transaction. AI with biometrics is a revolutionary advance in credit card security and user applications.

“Because we already use a separate advanced and powerful MCU with IO ports, we are able to now quickly innovate new functions into our biometric credit card such as embedding AI into our electronics platform said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.”

“We have a team of some of the smartest electronics and software engineers in the world working for us in Tel Aviv, Israel who are now enthusiastically working on bringing AI as an embedded functional solution into our biometric fingerprint credit card, said Chaya Hendrick.”

The SmartMetric electronics and software team have been working for SmartMetric for over a decade and are well versed in adapting advanced electronic solutions into miniature very thin form factors.

“AI is touching all corners of our world and we are excited to be able to bring functional AI as an embedded solution into the credit card industry,” said Chaya Hendrick.

Embedded AI integrates AI into electronic systems. Embedded AI differs from cloud-based AI because it does not rely on remote computing resources to perform AI tasks. Instead, embedded AI is integrated directly into electronic devices, allowing them to perform AI tasks locally.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link – Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

