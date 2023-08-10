SmartMetric the Maker of Fingerprint Biometric Secured and Activated Credit Cards Is Nearing Shipping of Its Latest Premium Card for the Credit Card Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#americanexpress–SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME), having completed the upgrading of the internal hybrid solid state internal battery inside the SmartMetric card the company is pleased to announce it has achieved a 1/3 battery size reduction while retaining the power capacity features against its previous battery.





“Having a smaller rechargeable battery gives us a lower profile of the battery that flows through to a less overall thickness of our electronics that sit inside of our biometric credit cards,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

“Over the past decade we have been constantly refining the size and all importantly the thickness of the components in our card so as to provide the lowest profile for the card’s internal electronics. Each improvement we make resulting in smaller dimensions of our components directly results in greater thickness of the lamination layers of the card which in turn provides for a better overall look and finish of the end card product,” said Chaya Hendrick.

When SmartMetric first started on building its prototype biometric credit card over a decade ago, the overall thickness of the electronics was four times the thickness of a standard credit card. The company says that its overall thickness and profile of its electronics including the board and its internal battery is now less than one third the thickness of a standard credit card.

“It has always been a battle of constant innovation around achieving lower and lower profile for our electronics to achieve the smallest and slimmest size of our components that sit inside our biometric credit card. Something we are proud in achieving what is undoubtedly the smallest size dimension of its internal electronics of any biometric card created,” said Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric rechargeable battery inside the biometric credit card allows the card to be used across all standard credit card readers at stores, gas pumps and even ATMs. Unlike non powered biometric cards that rely on drawing power from card readers in order to perform a biometric identification function thereby limiting the cards used and making it unworkable in most restaurants, gas pumps and ATMs.

Situations where the card is taken from the table in a restaurant or swallowed whole by the card reading device such as at a gas pump or ATM makes a card that does not have an internal rechargeable battery unworkable. That is why we have spent so much time and effort in including a rechargeable power source inside our biometric card that also includes a rapid rechargeability each time the card is inserted inside a credit card reader after it has already been turned on by the card holder’s fingerprint, according to SmartMetric.

The latest battery for the SmartMetric biometric card is going through final licensing and approvals for shipment via air from the SmartMetric assembly plant.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint recognition technology built inside of the credit and debit card uses embedded biometric technology to positively recognize the card holder and then only after a positive fingerprint recognition, turn on the card’s EMV contact and contactless payments chip.

Market research has shown that 70% of current credit card users are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric secured credit card. The single largest motivation is wanting to feel more secure. The same research showed that nearly 70% of existing 100’s of millions of credit card users would prefer to use a biometric credit card.

According to an article published by Finder.com1, the number of credit card accounts open in the United States is 564,500,000. This is an all-time high for the United States.

The average American owns three credit cards. 83% of Americans own at least one credit card. 14% of Americans own at least 10 credit cards.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link – Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

