SmartMetric Is Pleased to Confirm That Operating System Testing and Integration of Our Gen 4 Biometric Credit Card Has Been Successfully Completed

“We are proud of our engineers in Tel Aviv, Israel, who have continued working on advancing our biometric card to completion under very difficult present-day circumstances and completing the integration of our system software with our Gen 4 biometric credit card,” said SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric Gen 4 Biometric Fingerprint Card has been developed to meet the specific demand of the credit card industry and credit card users for enhanced credit card security. The card has an in-the-card nano fingerprint scanner that is used to recognize the card holder’s fingerprint and in turn activate the card.

The SmartMetric biometric credit card is the only advanced biometric payments card product with an internal rechargeable battery that allows the card to be used in all card usage cases such as restaurants and ATM’s. Having its own power inside the card allows the SmartMetric biometric card to work prior to the card being inserted into a card reader.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint recognition technology built inside of the credit and debit card uses embedded biometric technology to positively recognize the card holder and then only after a positive fingerprint recognition, turn on the card’s EMV contact and contactless payments chip.

Market research has shown that 70% of current credit card users are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric secured credit card. This is a low pricing limit with higher pricing for the card from banks to consumers very possible. The same research showed that nearly 70% of the existing 100’s of millions of credit card users would prefer to use a biometric credit card for the added sense of security that a biometric card brings.

According to an article published by Finder.com 1 the number of credit card accounts open in the United States is 564,500,000. This is an all-time high for the United States.

The average American owns three credit cards. 83% of Americans own at least one credit card. 14% of Americans own at least 10 credit cards.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link – Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com.

1 2023 Credit card debt and spending statistics in the US | finder.com

