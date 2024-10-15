Smartly Named a Leader in Creative Advertising Technologies 2024 Analyst Report

“Smartly excels by synergizing creative and media across workflows”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartly, the leading AI-powered adtech company, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2024. According to the Forrester evaluation, “Smartly strategically unifies workflows to produce, personalize, and measure creative, negating various point solutions.” “To us, this recognition validates our unwavering dedication to providing creative advertising technology that fuels the success of all stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem,” said Laura Desmond, CEO, Smartly. “We believe our placement as a leader in the Forrester Wave underscores our commitment to transforming advertising with AI-driven technology that unifies creative, media, and intelligence for high-impact results.”





Smartly Creative, the company’s creative technology suite, enables brands to produce, personalize, and power full funnel intelligent creative at scale, delivering the volume of assets marketers need, at the velocity consumers expect — all while maintaining brand governance. With its predictive and generative AI technology, the platform generates 1 billion creative variants daily, ensuring that campaigns are relevant and engaging.

Shaping the Future with Intelligent Creative

In the report, Smartly received the highest scores in the strategy and current offering categories among all evaluated companies and the highest possible scores in the innovation and vision criteria.

Smartly offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creative automation, dynamic creative optimization, and media management, enabling marketers to streamline their workflows and deliver results such as 3.3x faster campaign set up, optimization, and reporting, 5.5x ROAS, and 42 minutes saved every hour.

Findings on Smartly from The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies report:

Ranked as a leader with the top score in the strategy category and the highest possible score in the vision criterion

Top score in the current offering category

“Smartly’s platform is powered by extensive data inputs and feed -based capabilities for personalization as well as automated tagging tying creative with media data.”

-based capabilities for personalization as well as automated tagging tying creative with media data.” “The platform features solid assembly and versioning capabilities appealing to editors of all skill levels as well as sophisticated resizing using Smartly’s AI technology.”

Download the Forrester Wave Report



To learn more about why Smartly was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, please download the full report at [Link to report].

About Smartly



Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company transforming ad experiences for brands and their consumers. Our comprehensive advertising platform seamlessly integrates the capabilities of media, creative, and intelligence to power more than 800 billion impressions and generate more than 300 billion creatives annually, delivering tangible business outcomes for brands and advertisers. We are the only company managing creative and media for 700+ brands worldwide and $5B in ad spend across the largest media platforms, including Facebook, Google, Instagram, Pinterest, Snap, and TikTok. Our end-to-end technology, unmatched access to media platforms and exceptional customer service help Fortune 500 brands to reach and engage consumers and learn what performs best. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

Contacts

Media:



Yaninaerman@smartly.io