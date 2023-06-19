Smartly.io Announces Smartly.io AI Lab at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

Building on a decade of expertise in AI-powered media and creative solutions, the company aims to turn marketers’ ideas into ads with intelligence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartly.io, one of the world’s largest SaaS digital advertising platforms, today announced the launch of Smartly.io AI Lab. This innovation hub serves as a meeting point for artificial intelligence and marketing expertise, driving advancements in Generative AI and other AI technologies to simplify campaign management and enhance creative scalability without compromising marketers’ brand governance.

For the past ten years, Smartly.io has been at the forefront of AI-powered creative and campaign innovation, transforming digital advertising through its unified, AI-enhanced campaign management platform and creative automation solutions. In 2021, Smartly.io acquired Stanford-graduate founded Viralspace.ai, an industry leader in AI-driven creative optimization. The combination of Viralspace.ai’s custom AI models and Smartly.io’s Workspaces platform has resulted in an unrivaled approach to social advertising, integrating creative, media buying and intelligence seamlessly.

“We’ve only just begun to see AI technology, specifically generative AI, unlock value for marketers. From enhanced campaign efficiency, creativity, and effectiveness, AI technology has the potential to make creative the most powerful performance lever of our time,” said Arto Tolonen, Head of Smartly.io AI Lab. “Our mission is to empower marketers to take ideas to ads with intelligence while maximizing their return on investment.”

From scene generation that enhances a brand’s product photos with new backgrounds and text iteration that powers translation, personalization, and iteration in natural language, to image generation from scratch and video ad assembly and iteration, the Smartly.io AI Lab is equipping marketers with the tools to get to use cases faster and transform their creative quality and time to campaign.

“In this way Generative AI serves as a co-pilot to marketers and platforms. What Smartly.io AI Lab is building is already feeding the infrastructure that marketers, creators and even designers use, and increasing simplicity without sacrificing ideas and quality,” said Laura Desmond, CEO, Smartly.io. “The companies that seamlessly adopt generative AI into their platforms will be the early winners in a decades-long race. Smartly.io is poised to be among them.”

The Smartly.io AI Lab launch represents the company’s commitment to empowering marketers to unlock greater value from their digital investments without sacrificing their brand governance. By advancing the state-of-the-art in Generative AI and other AI areas, the company is poised to provide marketers with a significant advantage, simplifying creative scale while enabling agile campaigns and unified workflows across the evolving social and digital advertising landscape.

About Smartly.io

Smartly.io is one of the world’s largest SaaS digital advertising platforms, managing nearly $5B in ad spend with 700+ brands worldwide. Our leading end-to-end technology and outstanding customer service help brands such as Walmart, FanDuel, L’Oreal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Nestle, and Disney/ESPN to better reach audiences, engage creatives and learn what performs best—consistently driving scale for brand and performance across the largest media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snap, Pinterest, TikTok, and Google. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

