SmartBear Regional Sales Lead Joins Sales and Marketing Panel at SaaS.Connect Summit & Expo in India

Jo Alapatt to speak on AI-driven growth strategies at SaaS.Connect Summit & Expo, February 22-23, 2025, in Coimbatore, India

SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Jo Alapatt, Regional Sales Lead – India/South Asia at SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, is speaking on the AI-Powered SaaS Sales and Marketing Panel at the SaaS.Connect Summit & Expo, taking place on Saturday, February 22 – Sunday, February 23, 2025, in Coimbatore, India. South India's largest SaaS gathering, the SaaS.Connect Summit & Expo is spotlighting the transformative power of AI, as service companies, SaaS founders, and AI pioneers come together to accelerate the shift from services to AI-powered software.

WHAT: SmartBear’s Jo Alapatt Speaking at SaaS.Connect Summit & Expo in India WHEN: Sunday, February 23, 2025, 10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. IST WHERE: PSG Convention Centre, PSG iTech, Neelambur, Tamil Nadu 641062, India

Jo and others speaking on the AI-Powered SaaS Sales and Marketing Panel are exploring how AI is revolutionizing customer acquisition, engagement, and revenue generation for SaaS companies. He will share his insights on AI-driven sales acceleration, predictive lead scoring, and hyper-personalized marketing campaigns, providing practical strategies for leveraging AI to optimize sales pipelines and marketing spend. Attendees can expect real-world case studies and actionable takeaways to integrate AI into their sales and marketing ecosystems, ultimately reducing acquisition costs and enhancing customer experience.

As Regional Sales Lead for SmartBear in India, Jo leverages 25+ years of experience to drive sales growth, build strategic partnerships, and expand market presence, while developing and executing demand generation strategies to reach new customer segments. Previously, he held various senior account management roles for IBM. He was also Business Development and Sales Support Manager for HP and Team Lead and Sr. Business Development Consultant for Oracle. Throughout his career, Jo has worked with key customers and channel partners, managing relationships across the U.S., EMEA, and India. He is based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

SmartBear is committed to harnessing AI to solve real customer challenges. With SmartBear HaloAI, the company has embedded AI-driven capabilities directly into its solution hubs, enhancing quality, speed, and innovation while simplifying workflows. SmartBear also empowers its employees to be responsible AI advocates, ensuring they leverage AI effectively and ethically to drive customer success, business efficiency, and the future of work.

SmartBear continues expanding its presence in India and the wider APAC region through strategic partnerships with local companies that play a critical role in equipping developers and testers with best in-class SmartBear products. To learn more about the SmartBear Partner Program, visit: https://smartbear.com/partners/overview/

For more information on the event, go to: https://saasconnect.in/.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

