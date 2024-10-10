SmartBear CEO Frank Roe to Deliver Keynote on Revolutionizing Software Quality in Age of AI at All Day DevOps

Frank Roe discusses the critical balance between AI and human insight at Sonatype virtual conference on Thursday, October 10, 2024

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADDO—Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, is delivering the keynote address, “Revolutionizing Software Development: The Critical Balance Between AI and Human Insight,” at All Day DevOps (ADDO), taking place virtually on Thursday, October 10, 2024. The largest DevOps conference in the world, ADDO is not your typical conference; it’s a transformative 24-hour experience with six keynotes, 160+ sessions, and DevOps content delivered through five different tracks. The event brings together developers and industry leaders from around the world to share insights, innovations, and best practices in the ever-evolving world of open source development.









WHAT: SmartBear CEO Frank Roe keynote speaker at All Day DevOps

WHEN: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: https://www.alldaydevops.com/

In his keynote, Frank discusses how the software industry is at a breaking point, driven by the immense pressure to continue to deliver software faster with fewer resources and the rapid adoption of AI and generative AI tools. Recent headlines of high-profile software failures and security breaches only underscore the critical importance of recognizing the need for change. While AI offers significant efficiency gains, it cannot replace the unique problem-solving skills and critical insights of human software professionals.

“We are in the midst of an AI-fueled crisis in software development, and the relentless pressure to deliver, coupled with the rapid adoption of AI and GenAI tools, has led to a decline in software quality,” said Frank Roe. “To address these critical challenges, we must revolutionize the industry, ensure rigorous standards are maintained, and usher in AI to foster progress, not regress. As we navigate these crossroads, we must uphold the irreplaceable roles humans play in ensuring technological advancements enhance, rather than compromise software quality and reliability.”

Frank joined SmartBear in 2018 as Chief Revenue Officer, following a successful career in senior leadership positions at Oracle, Progress Software, and other leading software organizations. He was promoted to CEO and board member in 2020 and has led SmartBear through rapid growth and expansion. With over 25 years of experience, Frank seeks a comprehensive understanding of business complexities, providing collaborative leadership, while creating sustained long-term company value. He is also a member of the board of directors at LastPass and a strategic board advisor at Appsurify.

Fitz Nowlan, Senior Director of Engineering at SmartBear and co-founder of Reflect (a SmartBear company and technology behind SmartBear HaloAI), is presenting, “Achieving Quality at Scale: Revolutionizing QA with GenAI,” at ADDO at 4:00 p.m. ET. He’s discussing how GenAI in QA combines the speed of code-based test automation with the robustness of analytical decision-making to elevate the QA process.

To register for All Day DevOps, go to: https://www.alldaydevops.com/

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

