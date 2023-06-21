SMART Modular Technologies’ Data Center SSDs Designated as OCP Inspired™ by the Open Compute Project

SMART’s DC4800 PCIe Gen4 NVMe products are designed to meet the stringent demands placed on storage systems in hyperscale, hyper-converged, enterprise and edge data centers

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #AdvancedMemory—SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and advanced memory announces that the Open Compute Project (OCP) has accepted SMART’s DC4800 data center solid state drives (SSDs) as an OCP Inspired™ product and will be featured on the OCP website in the Marketplace section. Only products that comply with 100% of OCP’s stringent specifications are selected after a rigorous process that demonstrates the product’s efficiency, openness, impact and scale.





SMART’s DC4800 represents a new class of high performance, power efficient, data center SSDs. This family of PCIe Gen 4 data center class drives was designed for compliance with the OCP NVMe data center storage standards and are available in capacities up to 7.68TB in U.2 and E1.S form factors.

“OCP-compliant SSDs are becoming the new standard for both data center and classic enterprise storage applications, which is a testament to how essential the standard has become,” states Andy Mills, senior director of advanced product development at SMART. “The Open Compute Project represents a truly cooperative venture in leading innovation within the technology industry and we are proud that our DC4800 product has now joined the ranks of OCP Inspired products.”

By designing to OCP’s standards, an expanding base of enterprise class data center SSD users are assured that the OCP class DC4800 exceeds basic NVMe standards by including incremental management, LED and other form-factor related requirements that further help drive a greater level of standardization for data center servers and other equipment utilizing OCP class SSDs.

The DC4800 devices are manufactured with a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising storage input/output (I/O) performance. This unique new architecture results in near zero thermal induced throttling, enabling these SSDs to perform better under continued duress, even when they are pushed to their performance limit. This further translates to significant power consumption improvement per server, as well as consistent latency performance of up to 7-nines or 99.99999% of the time.

The OCP Foundation is responsible for fostering, serving, and seeding the OCP Community to develop new open solutions that meet market needs and help to shape the future of enterprise computing solutions. OCP continues to invest in strategic initiatives that prepare the IT ecosystem for major inflections, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and optics, sustainable data center solutions, advanced power management, cooling techniques, and composable silicon. To learn more, visit www.opencompute.org.

Additional information on SMART’s DC4800 enterprise drives is available at www.smartm.com.

