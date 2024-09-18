Smart Biometric Technology (SBT) Creates World First and Only Biometric Fingerprint Activated ID Card With a Digital Photo Display Along With RFID Door Access and Smartcard Chip Computer Secure Log-on All in One Next Generation Security Card

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart Biometric Technology Inc. (SBT) Smart Biometric Technology is pleased to announce it has created the World’s first multi-function security card, that is activated by the cardholder’s fingerprint, using internal biometric fingerprint scanning technology.





The Smart Biometric Technology 3-In-One biometric security card has a built in the card internal nano fingerprint scanner. The scanner scans the cardholder’s fingerprint when the card’s surface sensor is touched. In less than a second, an on-the-card scan and match with the user’s pre-stored fingerprint is made. Following the match, instantly the card’s functions are activated.

In the middle of the card is a color display screen. On fingerprint match the cardholder’s pre-stored color picture is displayed on the screen. Perfect for security checks that use photo IDs. This stops the ID aspect of the card being used by bad persons who steal cards and use persons who approximate the card’s photo ID to get passed security desks, etc.

The fingerprint on-card scan and match is then used to activate the card RFID to allow the card to be used as a biometric activated door entry card. This stops the card being again stolen and used for secure electronic door entry.

On the surface of the card is a smartcard chip used for secure Government or Corporate network sign on. Again, with the on-card fingerprint scan and match the card’s smartcard chip is activated. Touch the card and insert into a standard smart card reader connected to your computer device. Now the card is used to logon to the network secured by biometric technology inside the card using the cardholder’s fingerprint for the ultimate biometric network logon protection.

Patents for the Smart Biometric Technology devices have been issued in the United States along with recently issued patents overseas including China (PRC).

The advanced SBT biometric fingerprint activated security credential in a world first, has three (3) advanced security functions all in the one card, security credential. These functions are:

On-card fingerprint scanning using the card’s nano fingerprint scanning technology inside the card. This is used to validate the legitimate card holder using their own fingerprint which is stored inside the card.

Identity Display Screen that on a fingerprint match, displays a color digital photo of the card holder. This adds biometric security to photo-based security checks and secures the card and prevents lost or stolen cards from being misused at security points.

Built in RFID for electronic door, room or elevator access that is in an off state that is securely turned on following a successful card holder fingerprint scan.

Secure Network log-on using the card’s smartcard chip that is turned on after a secure fingerprint scan and match on the card.

The combining of these three (3) functions into one advanced biometric security credential with built in nano fingerprint scanning technology, is a major advancement for securing both Government and Commercial workplaces, computers and facilities.

The Global Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems market was valued at US$ 11 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.1

The market for government-issued ID cards, particularly smart cards, is substantial and growing. In 2023, the global market for smart cards in government applications was estimated to be around $4.32 billion. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%,reaching approximately $7.97 billion by 20332.

This growth is driven by increasing digitalization, the need for secure identification methods, and rising concerns about identity theft and fraud in the workplace.

Smart Biometric Technology has an approved Reg A+ offering that is pricing an initial investment in the company at 0.50 cents per share. The company is preparing to make a listing on an exchange shortly following the completion and public release of its Next Generation Multi-Function Security Credential Card.

To view the Smart Biometric Technology Reg A+ investment subscription please follow this link to the company website. www.smartbiometrictechnology.com

Pre-IPO Reg A+ Investment Opportunity | Smart BiometricTech (smartbiometrictechnology.com)

CALL SMART BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGY FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING ITS PRE-IPO INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY ON 305.607.3910

1 Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems Market (semiconductorinsight.com)

2 Smart Card in Government Market – Share, Trends & Forecast (futuremarketinsights.com)

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also, such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of Smart Biometric Technology Inc. filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, the company Reg A+ information memorandum.

