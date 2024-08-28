Smart Biometric Technology Announces the Development of Its Patented Three-in-One ID Card With a Built in Fingerprint Scanner for the Ultimate ID/Security Card With In-the-Card Biometric User Authentication Security

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart Biometric Technology, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has developed a state-of-the-art advanced multi-function Digital ID, Doorway Access and Computer Log-on multifunction card that has a built inside the card, nano fingerprint scanner for instantly validating and identifying the card user and activating the card’s multiple security functions.





A new advanced Identity credential for enhanced security in one card designed for both Government and Corporate use.

Biometric activated photo ID for presentation on entering a building which is digitally displayed on the card following a card holder’s fingerprint match. Then the same biometric ID card is then able to be used for electronic doorway access. Using the same card, the card holder is also able to use their fingerprint to then turn on the card’s “smartcard chip” which is then inserted into a smartcard reader for logging onto a Government secured or Corporate secured computer network.

An all-in-one enhanced security card with embedded biometric fingerprint scanning used for validating the card holder and turning on the various secure functions of the card.

The biometric secure access and digital ID card has a color digital display screen in the middle that displays the card holder’s color photo when they touch the card’s fingerprint sensor. Only following the fingerprint on-card match will the card holder’s photo appear on the screen on the card, making the card a two-factor secure ID card that cannot be used as an ID card by someone else if lost or stolen.

After showing the ID card at say security desk, the card holder then touches again the card’s fingerprint sensor, which then also activates the card’s internal electronics, allowing the card to be used for contact or contactless doorway entry.

The card also has a smartcard secure surface chip that is also activated by the card holder’s fingerprint biometrics that is then used for the ultimate secure logon to a secure Government or Corporate network.

The 3 in One biometric fingerprint activated card for Photo Identification, Electronic Doorway Access and Secure biometric computer network logon is unique with nothing comparable in the market.

Smart Biometric Technology is preparing large scale manufacturing of this credit card sized advanced biometric security card. The company will be formally releasing this product in the second quarter of 2024 for sales into both the Government and Corporate security sensitive markets.

The 3 in One Biometric Security Card is subject to issued patents controlled by Smart Biometric Technology, Inc.

Identity (ID) Verification Market Analysis: The Identity Verification Market size is estimated at USD 11.63 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 21.07 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.62% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/identity-verification-market

To find out more please go to the company website at www.smartbiometrictechnology.com

Smart Biometric Technology is a private company that has a registered REG A+ offering. The company plans to seek becoming a traded company on an exchange subject to its planned filings and approvals.

