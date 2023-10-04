Smarsh Named Zoom’s 2023 Zoom Meetings/Rooms ISV Connect Partner of the Year

Award Honors Smarsh Excellence in Partner Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, has been honored by Zoom Video Communications, Inc., as the recipient of the 2023 Zoom Meetings/Rooms Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Connect Partner of the Year award. The recognition, honoring impactful achievements and ingenuity from Smarsh, was awarded today at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.





Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia, Zoom’s annual conference, designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom’s vision, how they can elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business plans with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments.

Smarsh provides Zoom content capture, archiving and monitoring capabilities that enable regulated organizations to meet their digital communications oversight requirements while taking full advantage of Zoom’s market-leading collaboration solutions. Smarsh supports communications across all Zoom One modalities, including Zoom Phone, and can uniquely deliver services in large-scale (10,000+ users) deployments.

“ It is a great honor for Smarsh to be recognized by Zoom as their Meetings/Rooms ISV Connect Partner of the Year,” said Tom Padgett, General Manager of the Smarsh Enterprise business. “ The award is a reflection of our technical and go-to-market alignment with Zoom. We work closely to innovate together, and to deliver collaboration with compliance at an unmatched scale for our customers.”

“ At Zoom, we recognize the tremendous value our partners bring to both our company and customers, which is why we are excited to highlight their ongoing commitment and dedication to Zoom through our annual Partner Awards,” said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. “ Zoom’s partners are pivotal as we continue to expand our all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. From Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, and more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers stay connected. We commend their innovation, dedication, and exceptional results.”

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

