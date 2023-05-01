Small Business Month Kicks Off with $5,000 Small Business Sweepstakes from Index by Pinger

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One lucky small business owner in the U.S. will win $5,000 in the Index by Pinger Small Business Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes starts May 1 and runs through May 31, 2023, to coincide with National Small Business Month.

Eligible businesses include solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and small businesses of five employees or less. To enter a business owner needs to provide a short description of their business, and a one-sentence description on how they would benefit from the $5,000 prize. The winner will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries on June 16, 2023.

“Small business owners are the most hard-working, innovative and resourceful businesses in the country. They are the backbone of the economy,” said Greg Woock, co-founder and CEO of Pinger. “We are delighted to help one lucky business owner get some extra cash to invest in their business.”

To be eligible for the prize, see the full details on how to enter, rules and conditions here.

About Index by Pinger

Index by Pinger is an all-in-one solution for managing customer communication with text messaging. Index helps small business owners communicate with their customers from the first touch to collecting reviews and booking follow-up business. With Index, all the communication tools needed to run and grow a business are accessible from a phone, tablet and desktop computer. More information is available at www.getindex.com.

About Pinger

Pinger started the communication app revolution in 2005 by enabling the first smartphones to send free texts. Today, Pinger apps power billions of conversations that keep consumers, solopreneurs, and small businesses connected. Pinger’s products—Index, TextFree and Sideline—have been downloaded over 160 million times and sent and received more than 200 billion texts.

Pinger has been named one of Fortune Magazine’s Best Workplaces in 2022. It is headquartered in San Jose, California, with remote staff throughout the United States and Europe.

Learn more about Pinger and its apps www.pinger.com.

