Slide Insurance Places Reinsurance Program

Program bolsters ability to protect policyholders across Florida and South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slide Insurance, a full-stack homeowners insuretech, announced today that it successfully completed its reinsurance program for the 2023 hurricane season.

Slide’s reinsurance program exceeds regulatory and rating agency requirements. The comprehensive reinsurance tower protects Slide Insurance Company to the 185-year return period, reduces retention to $5 million, includes all perils coverage, multi-year and third event protection.

“I’d like to thank our reinsurance partners for their continued support. We are tremendously happy to have placed an oversubscribed reinsurance program, especially during a difficult market cycle,” said Bruce Lucas, Founder and CEO of Slide.

The company is recognized as a 2023 Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Place to Work and was also recently awarded a Tampa Bay Inno Fire Award for being one of the leading startup tech companies in the region. Additionally, EY recently recognized Bruce Lucas, Founder and CEO, as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Florida Award finalist.

About Slide

Slide is a full-stack homeowners insuretech that makes it easy for modern consumers to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide’s cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to hyper-personalize, optimize, and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL the company was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. Slide launched operations in February 2022 and has quickly grown to become the largest full-stack homeowners insuretech in the country by revenue and is the first and only insuretech to make calendar year GAAP profit.

