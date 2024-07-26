SlicedHealth™ Lands $5 Million Series A to Further Advance Revenue Optimization And Focus On Technology Innovation

WOODSTOCK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessintelligence—SlicedHealth™, Inc., a SaaS company providing cloud solutions for hospitals to optimize revenue and manage compliance, announces it has secured $5 million in Series A funding from Arthur Ventures, a renowned growth equity firm specializing in B2B software investments. This strategic investment will propel SlicedHealth’s mission to disrupt the health tech industry by integrating advanced AI and machine learning technologies to model and Manage Contracts, employ Business Intelligence, ensure compliance with Price Transparency rulings, and promote revenue collection through Claim Estimation.





SlicedHealth, Inc., formerly SlicedHealth LLC, plans to leverage the new funding to enhance its product offerings and develop innovative solutions that alleviate the operational challenges of knowing where revenue is being short-changed and recovering missing revenue faced by hospitals, specialty practices, and ambulatory surgery centers. The infusion of capital will also support recruiting top-tier talent, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements in revenue optimization.

Reed Liggin, CEO of SlicedHealth, Inc., emphasized the significance of the funding: “This investment is a crucial milestone that will enable us to expand our capabilities and deliver even more value to our clients. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, we can streamline processes, reduce costs, and help healthcare providers discover, uncover, and recover lost revenue.”

Patrick Meenan, General Partner at Arthur Ventures, will join SlicedHealth’s board of directors. Meenan shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “SlicedHealth has a proven track record of helping healthcare organizations protect against revenue leakage. We are thrilled to support their growth and innovation, which will undoubtedly lead to significant advancements in the industry and better financial outcomes for their clients.”

SlicedHealth’s commitment to excellence and innovation positions it as a pivotal player in the healthcare revenue protection sector. With this new funding, the company is set to transform how healthcare providers manage contracts; visualize, analyze and optimize data; comply with price transparency orders; and increase upfront payments.

About SlicedHealth, Inc.— SlicedHealth helps rural and community hospitals, specialty practices, and ambulatory surgery centers discover, uncover, and recover contractually owed revenue. SlicedHealth’s Contract Management, Business Intelligence, Price Transparency, and Claim Estimation technology solutions protect organizations against revenue leakage. https://www.slicedhealth.com/

About Arthur Ventures — Arthur Ventures is an early-growth capital firm leading investments in B2B software companies outside Silicon Valley. Since 2013, we have partnered with 50+ companies in different cities across all United States and Canada regions. For more information, visit https://www.arthurventures.com.

