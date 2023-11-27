Slice Now in 39 States with PHLY AM Best A++ Rated Contractors General Liability Insurance

Slice went live in 27 additional states with PHLY backed Contractors General Liability small business insurance product for the Specialty Market.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance products to protect small businesses, is now live in 27 additional states for Slice’s Philadelphia Insurance (PHLY) backed AM Best A++ rated Contractors General Liability small business insurance product, bringing coverage to 39 states.

Slice’s excess & surplus contractors general liability product continues to lead the market as a fully digital small business insurance offering. Agents can quote coverage for 65+ class codes in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, and WY.

“Our teams continue to work hard rolling out nationwide coverage for this AM Best A++ Contractors GL product,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “I know I speak on behalf of all of us at Slice that it’s been a pleasure working with PHLY on the state expansion.”

“We look forward to expanding the path for small contractors to obtain industry leading coverage using the technology provided through Slice,” said Scott Bayer, Sr. Vice President, PHLY E&S Insurance Solutions.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY)

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated “A++” (Superior) by AM Best Company and “A+” for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor’s. In business for over 60 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward’s Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization is strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com.

