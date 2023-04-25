Slice Launches New On-Demand Small Business Product for Specialty Market

Backed by Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), a proud member of the Tokio Marine group.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company providing insurance products to protect small businesses, has added a new A.M. Best A++ rated digital small business product. In partnership with Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), a premier International Property/Casualty and Professional Liability insurance carrier, the companies have rolled out small business general liability in the United States for the specialty market.

Supporting Slice’s mission to support the underserved specialty small business insurance market, the new product will complement Slice’s already successful artisan contractors general liability (GL) product. Agents across a network of over 200,000 agents through some of the largest digital wholesalers and MGAs will have access to this small business insurance product.

Slice’s fully digital, Contractors GL small business insurance product focuses on contractors, general contractors, and remodelers with 65+ types of businesses. Initial availability is in Florida, Mississippi, and Missouri, with 45 additional states to follow (all states but LA and NY). Agents can purchase online easily in minutes with a credit card monthly or annually, with no need to speak to an underwriter.

“In order to meet the needs and demand of our growing distribution base, and to provide agents with a 100% digital experience, we are very proud to add one of the best E&S markets to our product offerings,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “We’re excited to bring our tech forward insurance products to the specialty market to help address the small business protection gap.”

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY)

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated “A++” (Superior) by AM Best Company and “A+” for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor’s. In business for over 60 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward’s Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization is strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com.

