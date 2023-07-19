Slice Brings Workers’ Comp to Distribution Partners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform and products to protect small businesses, has made Workers’ Compensation available to an initial set of distribution partners, including one of Slice’s top selling distributors. For now, agents in AL, GA, IL, IN, and MS can quote and bind Workers’ Compensation insurance in just minutes on Slice’s platform.





Slice has had success with month over month growth on their small business insurance products. Thousands of agents have access to three small business insurance products, and can quote and bind within minutes, all online.

“With workers’ comp required in most states, we’re excited to round out our small business insurance offerings by complementing our general liability products,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice.

More states will be made available, and the Workers’ Comp product will be rolled out to additional Slice distribution partners under the Slice brand. Learn more here.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Emily Mertz



VP, Marketing



Slice Labs



emily@slice.is

212-380-1849