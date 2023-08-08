Slice Adds 9 States to AERO’s Workers’ Comp Bringing Covered States to 21

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform and products to protect small businesses, has added nine additional states to AERO’s Workers’ Comp product. AERO is a digital general liability program offered by Cornerstone Underwriting Partners (CUP).





Initial distribution of these additional states is through Appalachian Underwriters, Inc, with the goal of expanding to other CUP Wholesale partners in the coming months. Appalachian’s growing base of independent agents in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah can quote and bind AERO’s Workers’ Comp insurance product in just minutes. The AERO Insurance Workers’ Comp product supports primary industries such as Automobile Service, Construction, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail / Wholesale and more across 60+ class codes.

“Our teams have worked hard on the rollout of additional states and we’re nearly halfway there to offering Workers’ Comp coverage nationwide,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “This momentum shows our commitment to closing this protection gap by offering comprehensive insurance solutions.”

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cornerstone Underwriting Partners, LLC. (CUP)

Cornerstone Underwriting Partners, LLC. (CUP) is a Managing General Underwriter and Program Administrator, providing market solutions to the wholesale channel with underwriting, pricing and policy issuance authority. CUP distributes its products on a national basis with programs for Workers’ Compensation, Contractors GL, Snow & Ice Management, Cannabis Package and Valuable Articles. Cornerstone Underwriting Partners is wholly owned by Acrisure, LLC. To learn more, please visit www.cornerstone-underwriters.com

Contacts

Slice Labs:



Emily Mertz



VP, Marketing



emily@slice.is

212-380-1849

Cornerstone Underwriting Partners:



Will Chambers



Director of Digital Partnerships & Marketing



william.chambers@cornerstonegrp.us