Sleep Number, National Football League and the American Cancer Society Team Up to Deliver Cancer Resources during Crucial Catch

Sleep Number joins the two organizations in their annual cancer awareness and early detection initiative and introduces a new resource, “The Defender Presented by Sleep Number”

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, wellness technology leader Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) announced they are the first “ Official Crucial Catch Partner of the NFL,” joining forces with the NFL and the American Cancer Society (ACS) in the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch was started by the NFL in 2009 to empower fans to take their health into their own hands through cancer screening, education and risk detection. To date, the initiative has raised over $27 million for ACS through sales of Crucial Catch branded merchandise, NFL Auction items and general fundraising.









Sleep Number is bringing additional cancer prevention resources to the Crucial Catch program. Focused on overall health and wellbeing, the company is the presenting partner of The Defender, an online resource for fans to learn how to reduce their cancer risk and find local screening resources. Located at NFL.com/CrucialCatch, The Defender Presented by Sleep Number can also determine what type of cancer screening users need, find their local cancer screening center, schedule screening reminders, and have their cancer-related questions answered through American Cancer Society’s 24/7 chat and hotline.

Individuals who visit The Defender Presented by Sleep Number are asked questions about common lifestyle practices that may impact their chances of getting cancer, including sleep, diet, exercise and more. The assessment takes a few minutes to complete and provides the participant with a personalized overview of lifestyle changes to minimize cancer risks. As a thank you, upon completion of The Defender, participants will receive $20 off a Sleep Number pillow online or in stores, good today, September 28, through October 31, 2023.

Sleep Number’s involvement with both ACS and the NFL stems from a deep commitment to their purpose. As the “ Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL,” over 80% of NFL players have a Sleep Number smart bed*; Sleep Number smart sleepers get 28 minutes more restful sleep per night**. The company also partners with the NFL Players Association and several teams to provide sleep expertise and guidance, so players get the individualized sleep they need to perform their best, on and off the field. As an ACS partner and the 2022 “Corporate Partner of the Year,” Sleep Number is collaborating with ACS on sleep research that may lead to the first-ever sleep guidelines for cancer prevention and recovery, and supporting patients and caregivers at ACS Hope Lodges with smart beds and temperature-balancing bedding. Through Sleep Number’s four-year relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott, Dak is ACS’s new Global Brand Ambassador and is amplifying the impact of Crucial Catch.

“ Championing early cancer detection and prevention initiatives through The Defender is closely tied to Sleep Number’s purpose: to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep,” said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “ We know that simple lifestyle changes – like prioritizing sleep – can have a meaningful impact on risks for certain types of cancers. Sleep Number is proud to join the NFL and ACS in the fight against cancer. It takes all of us to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.”

To take The Defender Presented by Sleep Number assessment, learn potential cancer risks and receive $20 off a Sleep Number pillow***, visit NFL.com/crucialcatch. Visit SleepNumber.com/NFL and crucialcatch.cancer.org for additional information.

