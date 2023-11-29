Sleep Number Named Among Forbes’ Top Companies for Best Customer Service

The inaugural list honors the top brands customers say best serve their needs

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), a wellness technology leader, announced it earned a spot in the 2024 Forbes Best Customer Service List. Sleep Number was selected following a year-long survey of 201,000 people in the U.S. who provided 4.2 million ratings on more than 3,000 brands. The list honors the top companies that customers say best serve their needs in dozens of categories, including knowledge and attitude of staff and speed of service.









“ I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and improving our customers’ lives,” said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “ The Forbes Best Customer Service List reflects the outstanding care our sales, home delivery and customer support professionals provide. The lifelong relationships we establish with our smart sleepers are paramount to our purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep.”

Sleep Number® smart beds provide unmatched value for each sleeper by using sleep science to effortlessly adjust firmness for a sleeper’s one-of-a-kind needs. They also monitor vital personal health data and sleep trends and continuously analyze and personalize sleep insights in partnership with leading sleep health experts. And announced this month, that – with the recommendation from a health care provider to help with a medical condition – sleepers may be able to apply their HSA and FSA to their Sleep Number smart bed purchase.*

Earlier this month, Sleep Number earned the highest position in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mattress Satisfaction Study for mattresses purchased in-store. Sleep Number was named first in terms of price, variety of features and warranty factors.

To view the 2024 Forbes Best Customer Service List, visit Forbes.com. To learn more about Sleep Number, visit sleepnumber.com or one of our 650 stores.

*Visit https://www.sleepnumber.com/pages/hsa-fsa-eligibility to learn more. HSA and FSA plans may vary, so sleepers should check with their plan administrator for details and to confirm eligibility.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number is a wellness technology company. We are guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep; to date, our innovations have improved over 15 million lives. Our wellness technology platform helps solve sleep problems, whether it’s providing individualized temperature control for each sleeper through our Climate360® smart bed or applying our 23 billion hours of longitudinal sleep data and expertise to research with global institutions.

Our smart bed ecosystem drives best-in-class engagement through dynamic, adjustable, and effortless sleep with personalized digital sleep and health insights; our millions of Smart Sleepers are loyal brand advocates. And our almost 4,500 mission-driven team members passionately innovate to drive value creation through our vertically integrated business model, including our exclusive direct-to-consumer selling in over 650 stores and online.

To learn more about life-changing, individualized sleep, visit a Sleep Number® store near you, our newsroom and investor relations sites, or SleepNumber.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements used in this news release related to future plans, such as statements about the potential eligibility of our products for certain HSA or FSA benefits and continued partnership with leading sleep health experts, are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning these, and other risks and uncertainties, is contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements in this news release.

