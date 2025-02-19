Sleep Number Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 5th

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year results through December 28, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST; 2 p.m. PST). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

Sleep Number is a wellness technology company. We are guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep; to date, our innovations have improved nearly 15 million lives. Our wellness technology platform helps solve sleep problems, whether it’s providing individualized temperature control for each sleeper through our Climate360® smart bed or applying our 31 billion hours of longitudinal sleep data and expertise to research with global institutions.

Our smart bed ecosystem drives best-in-class engagement through dynamic, adjustable, and effortless sleep with personalized digital sleep and health insights; our millions of Smart Sleepers are loyal brand advocates. And our 3,700 mission-driven team members passionately innovate to drive value creation through our vertically integrated business model, including our exclusive direct-to-consumer selling in almost 640 stores and online.

To learn more about life-changing, individualized sleep, visit a Sleep Number store near you, our newsroom and investor relations sites, or SleepNumber.com.

