SLB Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SLB (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on October 18, 2024, to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.


The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 8858313.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until November 18, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America and giving the access code 8893594.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

Contacts

Investors
James R McDonald

SVP of Investor Relations & Industry Affairs

Joy V. Domingo

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3535

Email: investor-relations@slb.com

Media
Moira Duff

Director of External Communications

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3407

Email: media@slb.com

