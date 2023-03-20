<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SLB Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
Business Wire

SLB Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SLB (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on April 21, 2023 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 8858313.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until May 21, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America and giving the access code 1502942.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

Contacts

Investors
Ndubuisi Maduemezia – Vice President of Investor Relations

Joy V. Domingo – Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3535

Email: investor-relations@slb.com

Media
Moira Duff – Director of External Communication

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3407

Email: media@slb.com

 

Articoli correlati

Praxent Introduces Accelerator App, Helping WealthTechs Speed Time to Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fintech product agency launches starter app to help wealthtechs accelerate innovation AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Praxent, a fintech product agency with more...
Continua a leggere

VitalSource Acquires Akademos

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition will accelerate and enhance Equitable Access programs, driving affordability for millions of students RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The premier digital content...
Continua a leggere

CPSI Announces Participation in Sidoti Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Praxent Introduces Accelerator App, Helping WealthTechs Speed Time to Market

Business Wire