Skyworks Showcases Its Momentum for Smart Cities, Automotive and More at the Consumer Electronics Show Booth No. 9627

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) is demonstrating a wide array of its latest high-performance products supporting automotive and smart city utility applications at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Show attendees will be able to explore Skyworks’ fully integrated front-end module (FEM) technology designed to provide the radio frequency transmission range extension needed in smart cities of the future and on the road.









On the automotive front, Skyworks will showcase a new solution enabling direct communication between vehicles and their surroundings for the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) standard. C-V2X is the latest standard for safety and autonomous driving that integrates vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-cloud communications into a universal ecosystem.

“As we look toward mass adoption of these technology solutions and connectivity as a whole, we have sought key industry partners such as the Wi-SUN Alliance who are advancing this goal with standardization,” said Aroonchat Chatchaikarn, senior director of product marketing for Skyworks. “The broad portfolio of products we are bringing to CES this year exemplifies this work across not only smart home connectivity, but also automotive, 5G infrastructure and more.”

As an adopter member of the Wireless Smart Utility Network (Wi-SUN Alliance®), Skyworks has tailored its smart city technology with the Wi-SUN® specifications in mind. The Wi-SUN Alliance has a primary goal of bringing Smart Ubiquitous Networks to service providers, utilities, municipalities, local governments, and additional enterprises. Providing robust contributions across industry standards further underscores Skyworks’ mission of connecting everyone and everything, all the time.

Demonstrations at CES 2024 include:

Small cell reference design and front-end modules for 5G cellular infrastructure

Automotive telematics RF front-end solution

Isolation products including current and voltage sensors, gate drivers and transceivers

Network synchronizers and clock generators for hyperscalers

Wi-Fi 7 high-power FEMs

Skyworks will be exhibiting at Booth No. 9627 in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, 2024.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

