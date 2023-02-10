Skyworks Appoints Maryann Turcke to its Board of Directors

Accomplished Executive Brings Extensive Media and Telecommunications Experience

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that the company has appointed Maryann Turcke to its board of directors. Turcke most recently served as senior advisor to the infrastructure division of Brookfield Asset Management. Her previous experience includes chief operating officer for the National Football League (NFL) and more than a decade in senior executive roles at Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE), a publicly traded telecommunications company, including as president of Bell Media, a division of BCE.

“Maryann’s leadership experience, together with her deep expertise in the telecommunications and media industries, will be invaluable to Skyworks as we drive growth across a broad set of markets and applications,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, CEO and president of Skyworks.

“By leveraging decades of investments in wireless technologies, Skyworks has carved out a unique, strategic position supporting the rapidly expanding Internet of Things,” said Turcke. “I am honored to be joining the board of directors and look forward to helping the company expand its position as an innovator at the forefront of wireless connectivity.”

Turcke, 57, currently serves as chair of the board of Playmaker Capital Inc., a publicly traded digital sports media company, as well as on the boards of the Royal Bank of Canada, a publicly traded financial services company; Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., a publicly traded telecommunications company; and Diamond Sports Group, LLC, a privately held media and entertainment company and subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. She received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s of business administration from Queen’s University, as well as a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Toronto.

