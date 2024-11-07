Skyworks Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Certification

Company will showcase its automotive telematics portfolio at Electronica 2024 in Munich

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) has achieved IATF 16949 automotive certification at its facilities in Newbury Park, Calif.; Woburn, Mass.; Mexicali, Mexico; Osaka, Japan; and Bedok, Singapore; and support sites in Irvine, Calif.; Andover, Mass.; Ottawa, Canada; Seoul, Korea; and Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. Through its expansive portfolio, Skyworks is a major global supplier of high-performance, analog and mixed-signal solutions for the automotive industry with its RF front-end modules for V2X, in vehicle infotainment, keyless entry, satellite navigation and 5G automotive telematics.









The International Automotive Task Force (IATF), an ad-hoc group of automotive manufacturers and their respective National Automotive Industry Associations, was formed to provide improved quality products to automotive customers worldwide. IATF provides a common set of techniques and methods for common product and process development for automotive manufacturing worldwide.

This IATF 16949 certification provides top manufacturers in the automotive industry additional confidence to partner with Skyworks to supply automotive parts that meet or exceed the increasingly stringent industry requirements for automotive applications. The scope of the registration applies to new automotive product specification, design and manufacturing for products from Skyworks’ Diversified Analog Solutions (DAS) business unit.

“Achieving IATF 16949 automotive certification demonstrates our commitment to meeting our customers’ compliance expectations, while aligning with unique automotive requirements after undergoing a thorough audit process,” said Reza Kasnavi, senior vice president technology and manufacturing for Skyworks. “This credential positions us to consistently meet the stringent performance and supply requirements of major automotive OEMs and their sub-system suppliers.”

For more information about Skyworks’ automotive solutions and portfolio, visit https://www.skyworksinc.com/Markets/Automotive. Skyworks will demonstrate its diverse portfolio of products designed to address the evolving power and connectivity demands across industries at Electronica Hall C5, Stand 263 in Munich from Nov. 12-15, 2024.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed-signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

