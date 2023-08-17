SkyWater Technology to Participate in Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced its participation in the annual Jefferies semiconductor conference in Chicago.





Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit



Four Seasons Hotel Chicago



Wednesday, August 30, 2023 (meetings in Chicago)



Thursday, August 31, 2023 (Jefferies-hosted fab tour at SkyWater Bloomington)

The Summit consists of one-on-one and small group meetings. The investor presentation material utilized during the Summit will be made available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based, semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

