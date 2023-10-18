SkyWater Technology to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that it intends to report third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended October 1, 2023 following the close of the market on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The same afternoon, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.





SkyWater Technology Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Webcast



When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023



Time: 3:30 p.m. CST (4:30 p.m. EST)



Live Webcast: available at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/374678308.

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service (TaaS) model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit www.skywatertechnology.com/.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | media@skywatertechnology.com